A Dungeness Crab Season Delay in Oregon Has Put the Pinch on Restaurants and Diners

Late last year, California pushed back its Dungeness crab season. Oregon followed suit—and now its crabbers, restaurants and diners are feeling the effects.

With the crabs being a popular wintertime dish along the Oregon coast, the delay in crab season was felt across the Pacific Northwest state, Eater Portland reported on Wednesday. The traditional start date is December 1, but this year commercial crab fishing didn’t start until two months later, on February 1 (a partial opening began on January 15). As such, some crabbers were short on work, some restaurants couldn’t get Dungeness crab for their dishes and some consumers felt the low supply reflected in higher prices.

Let’s start with the crabbers: Oregon’s 423 commercial crabbers rely on Dungeness crab for a big share of their annual revenue. When the start of the season is up in the air, it potentially means less work for all of those in the industry. Crabbers have “got to try to find a way to keep their crew busy and fill out the payroll,” Tim Novotny, the executive director of the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission, told Eater. “It’s very harrowing during that time period. They’ve gotten used to these delays, but it’s still very uncomfortable and full of angst.”

The season is pushed back because the crabs are not reaching full maturity as early as they have in the past. An official with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife told Eater that they haven’t pinpointed exactly why the crabs aren’t large enough to fish by the customary December 1 season start date, but climate change is playing a role, as warming waters during the fall may be stunting their growth.

The lack of crustaceans early in the winter becomes a problem for chefs, with many usually creating Christmas or New Year’s menus to feature the crab. Some turn to frozen crab when they can’t use fresh Dungeness in their recipes, or they have suppliers who will get fresh crab from faraway places like Alaska. Others, like the chef Brett Uniss, scrap the crab dishes completely. “The season got pushed and pushed and pushed,” he said, “so we just basically paused on it because there’s not a real substitute for live, or at least freshly cooked, Dungeness crab.”

Restaurants or stores that decide to serve Dungeness crab anyway then face the tough decision of whether to raise prices, passing the buck—quite literally—to consumers. But Henry Ho, the logistics manager of an Oregon live seafood supplier, said that doesn’t always work out well for business. “People don’t want to pay $11 for a pound for crab,” he told Eater. “There’s a big waiting game … weeks and weeks of ‘I don’t know if I should order.’ So orders get dropped or canceled.”

Thankfully, Dungeness crab season is now in full force. And the species’ future looks bright: Dungeness crab is one of the most sustainable seafood populations, and its long-term health seems good. So although you might have to wait a bit longer for your crab, you’ll ideally be able to enjoy it for years to come.