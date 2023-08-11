Michelin-Starred Elcielo Is Opening a New Edition of Its Hit Colombian Restaurant in Miami

Elcielo has already received a Michelin star for its Miami location (as well as it’s Washington, D.C., outpost). And now the Colombian restaurant is trying its hand at a second restaurant in the 305.

The chef Juan Manuel Barrientos Valencia, known as “Juanma,” has just opened an Elcielo at the SLS South Beach, as the spot aims to expand its international reach. Unlike the other locations, this one will offer an à la carte menu, as an alternative to the $258 menu served at the first Miami outpost. Some classic dishes will still be available, alongside those unique to the SLS dining room.

Corn Caviar Christopher Hwang

“We are thrilled to bring our second Elcielo Miami location to the beautiful SLS South Beach—an iconic destination recognized for its exceptional dining offerings and dynamic atmosphere,” Juanma said in a statement. “Known for its opulent style and world-class guest experience, this property provides the perfect backdrop for Elcielo’s expansion.”

Among the offerings will be decadent truffle buñuelos (a type of Latin American donut) with torched foie gras and crab empanadas with Caribbean spices. Guava BBQ pork ribs come served with smoked vegetable rice and pickled radishes; ceviche gets a fruity kick from passionfruit milk; and roasted quail is stuffed with mushrooms and guanciale. The Tree of Life, found on the other location’s tasting menu, is a made-for-social-media combination of cassava, cheese, and basil. And while there may be no “Chocotherapy” on the menu, there is the traditional Colombian meringue-based dessert merengón, made with the spirit Aguardiente.

WATCH

Ceviche Sergio Guerrero

After first opening in Colombia (with locations in Medellín and Bogotá), Juanma opened the original Elcielo Miami in 2015. It received a Michelin star in Florida’s first-ever Michelin Guide in 2022 and retained its ranking this year. The Washington, D.C., location, which opened in 2020, garnered a Michelin star in 2021, making it the first Colombian restaurant abroad to receive that honor, according to the restaurant.

“We are delighted to welcome Elcielo as our esteemed partner in delivering an extraordinary dining experience to our guests,” Simon Sorpresi, the area vice president for SLS South Beach, said in a statement. “We are excited to embark on this culinary journey together and create unforgettable moments for our discerning guests.”

That’s the goal even without the chocolate hand bath.

Click here to see all the images of Elcielo.

Culinary Masters 2023

Don’t miss the food event of the year. Register for Robb Report’s Culinary Masters now. Or, for more information on Robb Report experiences, visit RR1.