Elena Reygadas Is the Best Female Chef in the World, According to the World’s 50 Best Restaurants

The Mexican chef Elena Reygadas has just been crowned the best female chef in the world.

That’s according to the World’s 50 Best Restaurants organization, which today announced the chef-owner of Mexico City’s Rosetta as its 2023 pick for the award. In 2014, Reygadas was named the best female chef in Latin America, and now, almost a decade later, she’s earned the worldwide accolade.

“I’m very grateful and honoured to have been awarded by people I admire so much,” Reygadas said in a statement. “Cooking is a communal practice. And so, for me, this award belongs to my entire team, as well as to all the women in the kitchen who have preserved our culinary legacy for generations.”

Savoy cabbage tacos with pistachio pipián and romeritos The World’s 50 Best Restaurants

Reygadas opened Rosetta in 2010, serving a menu that reinterprets classic Mexican dishes. The World’s 50 Best group called out her handmade pastas in particular, such as hoja santa tortellini, as well as plates like pistachio pipián and romeritos tacos. Last year, the establishment came in at No. 60 on the organization’s list of the best restaurants in the world.

Along with Rosetta and its adjacent bakery, Reygadas also owns the more casual Lardo and the bistro Café Nin. In 2019, she released her first cookbook, spotlighting Mexican ingredients as well as the environments and traditions that shape them.

“It’s an honour to bestow The World’s Best Female Chef award this year on Elena Reygadas, a chef who is paving the way for future generations of female leaders in Mexico and beyond,” William Drew, the director of content for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, said in a statement. “With her advocacy of traditional dishes and indigenous biodiversity, Reygadas is promoting the future of Mexican gastronomy and we’re proud to support her mission with this prestigious award.”

The Best Female Chef award is the first to be announced as part of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 class. The full ranking will be revealed at a ceremony in Valencia, Spain, on June 20. While we don’t yet know where Rosetta will fall on that list, Reygadas herself is clearly the crème de la crème of chefs this year.