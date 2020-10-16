NYC’s Acclaimed Eleven Madison Park Is Now Selling At-Home Meal Kits

Indoor dining has returned to New York City. But that doesn’t mean everyone feels comfortable enough to partake. So Michelin three-star Eleven Madison Park is here to tide us over until then.

The world’s former No. 1 ranked restaurant is hoping to bring a bit of its flair to your dinner table with a limited run of meal kits, a first for the restaurant. Chef Daniel Humm is offering a roast chicken dinner with enough to feed two to four people, and it will be available for pickup and delivery in New York and throughout the tri-state region.

The meal itself is a culinary classic. Taking center stage is the 3.5 pound whole Green Circle chicken stuffed with a rich combination of brioche, foie gras and black truffles in the style of Humm’s own family recipe. Sides are equally extravagant such as the butternut squash baked with seaweed and brown butter and the potato gratin with parmesan and gruyere. Of course, things wouldn’t be complete without dessert which comes in the form a flower-like glazed apple tart. A batch of the restaurant’s signature granola for breakfast the next morning rounds out the offering.

The menu is completed by choice beverages to accompany it. EMP’s wine director Cedric Nicaise is also providing reasonably priced bottles of vino and wine trios to help wash down every last morsel.

In light of the current economic climate, Eleven Madison Park has also added a charitable component with its new venture. For every meal kit purchased, 10 will be donated to food-insecure New Yorkers in partnership with Rethink Food, the organization co-founded by Humm to address food inequality and related issues of sustainability.

Interested parties can now reserve their own meal for pickup at one of six locations beginning October 22: Eleven Madison Park; Brooklyn’s Grand Army Plaza; Montclair, New Jersey; Bedford, Westchester; Greenwich, Connecticut; and East Hampton, Hampton. Each meal is available for $275.