The Eleven Madison Park Team Cancels Plans for New Restaurant

For Will Guidara and Daniel Humm, it must feel like the world is moving nonstop. In the last year, the duo’s hospitality company Make It Nice opened a summer outpost of Eleven Madison Park in the Hamptons; totally remodeled EMP during that time; opened a Los Angeles location of NoMad, their urban playground of bars and restaurants; is planning new NoMads in both Las Vegas and London; is creating an events space in New York’s Lower East Side; and has a two-story fine dining restaurant slated to open next year on Park Avenue inside a 47-floor tower currently under construction.

But their packed calendar just got a little bit lighter, as the New York Post reports that Guidara and Humm’s plans for a restaurant in the Financial District have been canceled. A representative for Make It Nice confirmed to Robb Report that the company’s split from landlord Westfield wasn’t on bad terms, but more about scheduling conflicts.

The project, first announced in January of 2017, was to be a 7,000-square-foot restaurant housed inside Westfield’s Three World Trade Center mall near Eataly, Epicerie Boulud, and in full view of Santiago Calatrava’s Oculus transit hub. Though more concrete details were never made public, the duo said it would develop a place more casual than the three-Michelin-star Eleven Madison Park.

The Post reports that Westfield is struggling to fill storefronts at the World Trade Center. British steakhouse Hawksmoor has blown past its originally announced 2017 opening date and reporter Steve Cuozzo writes that the restaurant is now considering an uptown location for its New York debut. And the neighborhood is also losing another great restaurant, with Danny Meyer closing his North End Grill in Battery Park City at the end of this year.

Despite pulling out of this project, Make It Nice’s representative confirmed that the future projects in the company’s portfolio are still a go.