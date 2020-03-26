Eleven Madison Park Just Auctioned Off a $50,000 Dinner to Support Its Staff During the Covid-19 Shutdown

Covid-19 has hit the restaurant industry hard. Eateries of all sizes and cuisines have had to let the majority of their staff go just to stay afloat. But two of New York’s top fine dining establishments have managed to find a path to helping their dedicated employees.

Erik Ramirez’s Llama San (along with sister restaurant Llama Inn) and Daniel Humm’s Eleven Madison Park are holding charity auctions in support of the many people who work in their establishments. So far, bids for private parties and home-cooked dinners have exceeded $25,000.

Ramirez wrote of his auction, “We are launching this auction to raise supplemental income for our employees that are most in need,” on the platform hosting the sale, 32auctions. “One hundred percent of the proceeds raised will go to our staff. We don’t just want to ask for your money, but rather offer you something in exchange…The auction list is short, but it’s full of heart and great deals.”

Among the items available for bidding are four ceviche bowls by Jane Harold Pottery ($100 starting bid), a lesson in making the restaurant group’s famous pisco sours ($300 starting bid) and a Covid-19 victory dinner where the chefs will come to the winner’s home to cook a Peruvian meal ($3,000 starting bid).

Eleven Madison Park opted to go with platform GiveSmart where its offerings include a running working with Humm––an avid runner––ahead of the New York City Marathon ($5,000 starting bid), a private wine tasting ($7,000 starting bid) and a five-course private dinner made by Humm and his staff at the winner’s home ($50,000 starting bid). That last one, unfortunately, has already been procured by a deep-pocketed gourmand. Those who still want to help can donate whatever they can directly to a relief fund.

Together, these auctions represent a fresh way of tackling the growing crisis and whoever ends up with a successful bid has nothing but great food and drinks to look forward to. And, if Humm is their pick, they might even get in better shape in the process.