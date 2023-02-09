This Extravagant Charcuterie Board Starred at the Grammys. Here’s Where to Buy One.

Forget Beyoncé. The real winner of this year’s Grammy Awards was apparently the finger food.

The lavish charcuterie boards on the nominee tables at Sunday night’s proceedings appear to have been a hit among A-listers. Harry Styles, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all spotted enjoying the epic platter during music’s biggest night. The best part is that you, too, can enjoy the celeb-approved spread.

The charcuterie board was the handiwork of Silverlake Socialite. The LA company, which was founded three years ago by Lauren Delp, specializes in one-of-a-kind charcuterie boards and grazing tables that are all handcrafted using the finest produce.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Grammy Awards. John Shearer

The creation at the Grammy showcased more than 20 ingredients: Think gourmet cheeses, artisan crackers, premium nuts and fresh fruits. There was an inordinate amount of fruit, in fact, including sliced pears, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, figs, dates, blood oranges, black grapes and cantaloupe. Veggies were well represented, too, in the form of cucumber and radishes.

Silverlake Socialite’s board for the Grammy Awards. Silverlake Socialite

With only a week to prepare 125 boards, Delp and her team of eight worked around the clock on all manner of meticulous tasks. This included cutting out 125 kiwi stars by hand. The final hand assembly started only one day before showtime. The hard work appears to have paid off, though; Silverlake Socialite says the charcuterie boards became an overnight sensation with the exposure from the Grammys.

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Jay-Z at the Grammy Awards. Kevin Mazur

You can work with the team to create your own platter that is almost identical to the one designed for music royalty. The only difference will be the board itself. The tasty treats at the Grammys sat on custom Iler Woods slabs measuring six by 12 inches.

Silverlake Socialite’s boards start at $115 for a basic spread and go up to $735 for a fancy caviar selection. The grazing tables, meanwhile, start at $40 per person.