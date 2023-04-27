Austin’s Most Hotly Anticipated New Restaurant Opening Is Bringing a Taste of Israel to Texas

For a little taste of the Mediterranean, you might consider heading down south to Texas.

The Emmer & Rye hospitality group, which is behind lauded restaurants like Hestia and Canje, opened on Thursday its latest spot in Austin: Ezov, an ode to the flavors of both Tel Aviv and the Lone Star State (the name is the Hebrew word for hyssop, one of the main ingredients in za’atar). Heading up the kitchen is executive chef Berty Richter, who grew up in Israel but has been cooking in Texas for seven years.

“I’m excited to bring a taste of Israeli cuisine to Austin with Ezov,” Richter said in a statement. “Ezov’s menu reflects that blend of cultures while also showcasing the similarities of these culinary traditions along with our local farming and agricultural practices.”

Halloumi and wine Chris Praetzel

Richter was particularly inspired by the Galilee region of Israel, and his menu nods to that area in dishes such as smashed cucumber with labne and sumac; seasonal crudo with pistachio, tahini, and pomegranate; and halloumi with date molasses and dukkah. Israeli favorites like falafel, hummus, sabich, and chicken shawarma all make appearances as well. For dessert, there’s of course baklava, here served with caramelized banana, tahini ice cream, Texas pecans, and pistachios.

The drinks menu, meanwhile, features a Mediterranean-focused wine list with bottles from Greece, Lebanon, Israel, Italy, and more countries. Cocktails are inspired by Tel Aviv’s nightlife scene, and include drinks like Aphrodite’s Crown (reposado tequila, Aperol, strawberry, rose, hibiscus, Aleppo, and charred pasilla) and Carmel Market (olive-oil-washed vodka, raki, herbal liqueur, salted celery, cucumber, and lemon).

Aphrodite’s Crown Chris Praetzel

The decor, designed by Rand Egbert, similarly draws on the bold colors and effervescent nature of Tel Aviv. “My goal was to capture the cities’ effortlessly hip vibe while giving a nod to its lively markets, fun nightlife and dynamic street art,” Egbert said in a statement. That’s evident in the space’s pink and red accents and graffitied lampshades, among other playful details.

Ezov will be open seven nights a week for dinner.

