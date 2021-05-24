Fendi’s Bright New Cafe in Miami Is as Groovy As Its Summer Clothing

Fendi isn’t just serving up coffee at its new pop-up cafe: It’s also serving a bright jolt of energy.

The Italian fashion house’s latest installation of Fendi Caffee recently opened across the street from its boutique in Miami’s Design District. The space will be in residence at OTL Restaurant through July 5. But its bold design will likely live on for far longer in the memories of visitors and tourists. It features a multicolor version of its signature FF logo which twists and turns on the menu, the tables and the upholstered stools and banquettes. The logo appears on the brand’s Vertigo capsule collection, created in collaboration with New York-based multidisciplinary artist Sarah Coleman, but the version used for the cafe re-imagines those designs in a psychedelic scope.

The menu includes a fusion of local fare and Italian breakfast and lunch dishes. The requisite cappuccino takes pride of place on the beverage menu, and is served with an FF logo atop the foam. An evening Aperitivo menu is also available for guests. Sweet and savory bites include special FF logo toast and paninis, as well as a variety of pastries and baked goods in special Fendi packaging.

The Maison has been known to step outside the box with collaborations. Over the past two years, Fendi has produced a pink-laden collection with rapper Nicki Minaj and a striking black and white marker collection with California-based artist Joshua Vides. However, this is the first time the house has done an interior design collaboration with an artist like Coleman. Luckily, she has a knack for filling a space: Coleman previously worked as an interior designer for architect Peter Marino, who’s designed some of the world’s best-known luxury flagship stores, and was once an artistic director for New York’s Mercer Hotel.

To see her work in person, head to the new Fendi Caffee at 160 NE 40th, Miami, FL 33137.

Check out more images of the café below.