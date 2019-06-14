Ferran Adrià vs. René Redzepi: Who Is the Best Chef of the 21st Century?

The world’s culinary landscape the last 20 years has been shaped largely by two chefs: elBulli’s Ferran Adrià and Noma’s René Redzepi. When you put the two side by side, who reigns supreme as the chef of the 21st century?
|
Ferran Adrià
|
René Redzepi
|STYLE
Molecular gastronomy
|
STYLE
New Nordic
|MICHELIN STARS
3
|
MICHELIN STARS
2
|
LOOKS LIKE
Foams and food that explodes in your mouth
|
LOOKS LIKE
Fermentation and foods that you might see in the woods
|
WORLD’S BEST RESTAURANT WINS
5
|
WORLD’S BEST RESTAURANT WINS
4
|
NUMBER OF BIG MACS YOU COULD GET
78
|
NUMBER OF BIG MACS YOU COULD GET
95
|
WHAT’S BEHIND THE NAME?
The original owner named it after her beloved French bulldogs,
|
WHAT’S BEHIND THE NAME?
Mad is the Danish word for “food,” and Noma is an abbreviation
|
SIGNATURE DISHES
Spheroid Olive; Bean Espuma with Sea Urchins; Smoke Foam
|
SIGNATURE DISHES
Hen and Egg; Moss and Mushroom; Ants on a Shrimp
|
AGE WHEN THEY TOOK OVER THE RESTAURANT
24
|
AGE WHEN THEY TOOK OVER THE RESTAURANT
25
|
DISCIPLES
René Redzepi, Massimo Bottura, José Andrés
|
DISCIPLES
Rosio Sanchez, Matt Orlando, Christian Puglisi
|
HE SAID WHAT?
“When a monkey peels a banana, is he cooking?”
|
HE SAID WHAT?
“The seal fucker is on top.”
|
FAMOUS FAMILY MEMBER
His brother Albert owns Tickets and Enigma in Barcelona
|
FAMOUS FAMILY MEMBER
René’s wife, Nadine, has become a hero to home chefs with