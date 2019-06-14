Quantcast
Ferran Adrià vs. René Redzepi: Who Is the Best Chef of the 21st Century?

It's a battle of foams and fermentation.

The Duel: Ferran Adrià vs. René Redzepi Alamy

The world’s culinary landscape the last 20 years has been shaped largely by two chefs: elBulli’s Ferran Adrià and Noma’s René Redzepi. When you put the two side by side, who reigns supreme as the chef of the 21st century?

 

Ferran Adrià

t El Bulli in the Cala Montjoi in Roses, Costa Brava, Catalonia, Spain, Europe

René Redzepi

noma-copenhagen
STYLE

Molecular gastronomy

STYLE

New Nordic
MICHELIN STARS

3

MICHELIN STARS

2

LOOKS LIKE

Foams and food that explodes in your mouth

BARCELONA: Restaurateur Ferran Adria poses for a portrait shoot at his restaurant El Bulli in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Andy Hall/Contour by Getty Images)

LOOKS LIKE

Fermentation and foods that you might see in the woods

Crispy-duck-wing-Noma

WORLD’S BEST RESTAURANT WINS

5

WORLD’S BEST RESTAURANT WINS

4

NUMBER OF BIG MACS YOU COULD GET
FOR THE PRICE OF DINNER

78

elbulli-big-macs

NUMBER OF BIG MACS YOU COULD GET
FOR THE PRICE OF DINNER

95

noma-big-macs

WHAT’S BEHIND THE NAME?

The original owner named it after her beloved French bulldogs,
known locally as bulli.

WHAT’S BEHIND THE NAME?

Mad is the Danish word for “food,” and Noma is an abbreviation
of Nordic Mad.

SIGNATURE DISHES

Spheroid Olive; Bean Espuma with Sea Urchins; Smoke Foam

Spheroid Olive at elBulli

SIGNATURE DISHES

Hen and Egg; Moss and Mushroom; Ants on a Shrimp

Moss and Mushroom at Noma

AGE WHEN THEY TOOK OVER THE RESTAURANT

24

AGE WHEN THEY TOOK OVER THE RESTAURANT

25

DISCIPLES

René Redzepi, Massimo Bottura, José Andrés

DISCIPLES

Rosio Sanchez, Matt Orlando, Christian Puglisi

HE SAID WHAT?

“When a monkey peels a banana, is he cooking?”
—Speaking to students at the University of Connecticut

HE SAID WHAT?

“The seal fucker is on top.”
—Accepting the award for World’s Best Restaurant

FAMOUS FAMILY MEMBER

His brother Albert owns Tickets and Enigma in Barcelona
and was the technical wizard behind elBulli.

Albert Adrià

FAMOUS FAMILY MEMBER

René’s wife, Nadine, has become a hero to home chefs with
her instructional Instagram and cookbook Downtime.

René and Nadine Redzepi

