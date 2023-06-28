Inside San Francisco’s Flour + Water, the New Flagship From One of America’s Best Pizzerias

When one of the best pizza restaurants in the United States opens up a new shop, that’s amore.

The team behind Flour + Water Pizzeria, ranked No. 36 on 50 Top Pizza’s list last year, debuted on Wednesday its new flagship location in San Francisco. You’ll be able to dine on Thomas McNaughton and Ryan Pollnow’s classic pies and new additions while watching the pizza-making action in a glass-enclosed dough room.

Mozzarella sticks Kristen Loken

Longtime fans of the pizzeria will likely be pleased to hear about the return of the duo’s hand-rolled mozzarella sticks and Double 8 Dairy buffalo gelato soft serve. New starters include head-on shrimp scampi, while seasonal small plates like heirloom tomatoes and stone fruit and fennel nod to the chefs’ partnerships with local producers and farmers. As for the pies, there are the standbys like Margherita, pepperoni, and pesto. But more creative combos also grace the menu, like a Hawaiian pizza with chili crisp and the OG Osso, which pairs decadent bone marrow with fresh mozzarella, garlic, mustard greens, and fresh horseradish.

To complement the Italian flavors on the plate, beverage director Samuel Bogue and the mixologist Elmer Mejicanos have collaborated on a cocktail menu showcasing classics like Negronis and Daiquiris. More unique drinks like the Biscotti Espresso Martini (Tito’s vodka, espresso liquor, biscotti liquor, coffee) and the Melone (Vida mezcal, lemoncello, honeydew, tarragon, lime) still encompass the flavors of the country, while wines focus largely on Italian and Californian labels.

The Melone Kristen Loken

The new Flour + Water took over the space formerly occupied by Rose Pistola, a longstanding Italian restaurant in the neighborhood. In a nod to that legacy, the team kept some of the spot’s original details, like the colorful mosaic floor. Diners will likely be intrigued by the pizza-making process that can be seen in the aforementioned Dough Room, or maybe they’ll stop by to play the vintage Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game that’s been fully restored to its old-school-pizzeria glory. And of course, if you don’t have time for a full sit-down meal, there’s always the Pizza Shop portion of the space where you’ll want to keep an eye out for “the Big Slice,” a giant slice exclusive to the takeaway store that changes every day.

