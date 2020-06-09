Watch a James Beard Award-Winning Baker Show You How to Make Scones

When we asked chef Ming Tsai a few years ago to give us an insider’s guide to dining in Boston, said that anyone visiting Beantown had to go see one chef in particular. “Joanne Chang of Myers & Chang—which makes delicious Taiwanese food that’s super spicy—she also has a bake shop, Flour Bakery,” Tsai said. “I don’t have much of a sweet tooth, but they make the best sticky buns ever. She’s great.”

Chang, the chef and James Beard Award-winning baker, has run Flour for two decades and Meyers & Chang for 13 years. After graduating from Harvard with a degree in applied mathematics and economics, she eventually left that career behind to cook, and she really fell in love with baking. So much so that even during the Covid-19 crisis, she’s kept baking and producing instructional videos on her Instagram.

In this episode of Robb Report Culinary School Chang bakes her recipe for currant oat spelt scones, gives a few tips on working with alternative flours, explains how the shutdown has affected her business and shares some tips on how to make better sticky buns at home.

