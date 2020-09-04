The French Laundry Has Launched a $850-Per-Person Indoor Private Dining Experience

Foie gras and caviar and wagyu beef, these are a few of our favorite things. As luck would have it, all three indulgences and more are on offer at The French Laundry in a new indoor dining experience that’s “like no other.”

Thomas Keller’s acclaimed Michelin three-star flagship has just announced parties of two to eight people can reserve one of the three historic dining rooms for a “fully immersive” private dinner.

Priced at $850 per person, the luxury affair features an extended chef’s tasting menu that starts with canapés and the customary fizz—a bottle of 2006 Dom Perignon, no less—then moves through a handful of dishes featuring the aforementioned haute ingredients. This is topped off with a full dessert service to please sweet tooths.

Beyond food, you and your select few will be able to soak in every bit of Keller’s storied Napa Valley venue that he has occupied for more than 25 years. The historic landmark began life as a 20th-century saloon but was promptly turned into a French steam laundry (hence the name) during the 1920s after prohibition was passed. It went through major renovations in 2018 and, today, it remains a mecca of American fine dining.

Only three tables are available at any given time for the experience and you’ll be fully alone except for your party. This not only adds to the exclusivity but also meets California’s new seating capacity guidelines.

Keller, like all restaurateurs, has struggled with the catastrophic impact of Covid-19. Just last month, the famed chef announced that one of his newest restaurants, the TAK Room in New York City’s Hudson Yards, would be closing permanently because of “irreparable damage” from the pandemic.

If a night of decadence feat. caviar and champagne is what it takes to keep Keller’s pride and joy afloat, consider our arm well and truly twisted.