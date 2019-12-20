The 25 Best Dishes Our Restaurant Editor Ate This Year

If my bathroom scale and Instagram are to be believed, it was an outstanding year of eating. No matter what city or continent I showed up on, I was able to track down amazing food from very talented chefs. There were trips to legendary restaurants and hot new kids on the block alike. And there were unexpected finds like some of the best bread being made in America comes from a little bakery in Ohio attached to Sbarro’s test kitchen or that caviar goes great with banana peels. From Houston to Tokyo to Los Angeles to Paris, here are the top 25 restaurant dishes I ate this year.