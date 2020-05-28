How to Get America’s Best BBQ Delivered to Your Home

For many of us, the start of summer signals one of the season’s most delicious simple pleasures: barbecue.

Under normal circumstances, getting your fix was as easy as stopping by your favorite barbecue joint or a friend’s backyard party. But restaurant closures and social distancing rules will make upcoming celebrations a bit different this year. Fortunately, you can still enjoy a pitmaster-worthy feast, but from the comfort of your home.

Some of America’s most celebrated temples of smoked meat now ship nationwide, so you can savor authentic styles of regional ’cue—from Carolina to Memphis to Texas—without crossing state lines. At the same time, you’ll be supporting independent businesses that are taking a hit during the pandemic.

“We’ve noticed a huge uptick in people ordering our smoked meats delivery,” shared John Lewis of Lewis Barbecue. “It makes me happy to know that even though people can’t travel right now, I can still give them a taste of our barbecue. To me, barbecue is incredibly comforting and I hope it’s making people smile.”

Indulge in heaps of succulent smoked brisket, fall-off-the-bone ribs, tangy pulled pork and more from some of the finest barbecue restaurants in the country.