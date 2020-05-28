Quantcast
// RR One

How to Get America’s Best BBQ Delivered to Your Home

The nation’s most mouthwatering ’cue—straight from the pit to your table.

slab bbq la brisket chicken ribs sides courtesy Slab

For many of us, the start of summer signals one of the season’s most delicious simple pleasures: barbecue.

Under normal circumstances, getting your fix was as easy as stopping by your favorite barbecue joint or a friend’s backyard party. But restaurant closures and social distancing rules will make upcoming celebrations a bit different this year. Fortunately, you can still enjoy a pitmaster-worthy feast, but from the comfort of your home. 

Some of America’s most celebrated temples of smoked meat now ship nationwide, so you can savor authentic styles of regional ’cue—from Carolina to Memphis to Texas—without crossing state lines. At the same time, you’ll be supporting independent businesses that are taking a hit during the pandemic.

“We’ve noticed a huge uptick in people ordering our smoked meats delivery,” shared John Lewis of Lewis Barbecue. “It makes me happy to know that even though people can’t travel right now, I can still give them a taste of our barbecue. To me, barbecue is incredibly comforting and I hope it’s making people smile.” 

Indulge in heaps of succulent smoked brisket, fall-off-the-bone ribs, tangy pulled pork and more from some of the finest barbecue restaurants in the country.

More Dining

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Dining

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad