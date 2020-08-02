The Best Chef’s Knives, According to 9 of America’s Top Chefs

It goes without saying that a great knife is any cook’s most important tool in the kitchen. We recently highlighted some of our favorites, but it’s always insightful to see what the pros use. Professional chefs need several sharp, steel blades in their arsenal—each with a different purpose and precision for slicing and dicing—but there’s often a tried-and-true, multifunctional model that they rely on, whether cooking in their restaurants or at home.

We tapped nine of the country’s best chefs to share their top knife picks and highlight what sets them apart. These culinary connoisseurs have the skills, knowledge and technical prowess to help you invest in an outstanding blade that will ultimately change your kitchen routine.