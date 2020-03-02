The 10 Best Steakhouses in Chicago Right Now

Chicago has always been a bastion of meat and potatoes. Hell, the city once had the moniker of “Hog Butcher for the World” (and yes, that includes the millions of cattle received at the Union Stock Yard back in the day). While the city has blossomed into a culinary capital with some of the country’s top chefs and restaurants pushing boundaries and experimenting with ingredients, the Windy City can’t get enough of its steakhouses. Just when you think the city has enough, another announces its opening. Many thrive, signaling people’s love of juicy steaks, bountiful seafood towers and overstuffed baked potatoes. Let’s be honest: There certainly are other fantastic steakhouses in the city (we’re looking at you Chicago Cut, Prime & Provisions and Chicago Chop House), but with just 10 spots, these get our top marks, presented alphabetically. Ready to sharpen your knives and kick back with a martini or bold glass of red wine? Here’s where to do it.