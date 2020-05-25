The 15 Best New Cookbooks of the Spring

Books, as the saying goes, can transport you. From your armchair you can travel to another place or time and learn about other people and cultures. But cookbooks can do that one better. Cookbooks as instructional guides can allow you to smell and taste what it’s like anywhere else in the world from the comforts of your own kitchen. This spring, as the planet remains on lockdown, there has never a better time to transport yourself and broaden your cooking horizons. These new and diverse cookbooks will help you do just that.