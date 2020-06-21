The 5 Best International Restaurants of the Year

While we’ve counted down the “10 Best New Restaurants in America,” we also looked beyond US borders in search of the Best of the Best in dining. Two of our globetrotting food correspondents—Mary Holland and Chris Dwyer—reported back with the most superlative new establishments they dined at during their past year of travels. While most people are curtailing their international adventures at the moment, once flying resumes, these are the restaurants abroad that you’ll need to seek out.