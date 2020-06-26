These Online Cooking Classes Will Help You Hone Your Home Cooking Skills

Let’s be honest: There’s only so much banana bread, carrot cake and sourdough you can make. Same with roasted chicken and mac and cheese. You’ve loved spending more time in the kitchen and you want to step up your game and expand your culinary knowledge base. The idea of signing up for a cooking class in Tuscany and taking a trip sounds damn delightful—hell, signing up for a cooking class anywhere sounds pretty good right now. Until you can travel or partake in live in-person classes, go for the next best thing: online cooking school. Whether you want to learn basic knife skills or understand the art of sous vide, a number of schools around the country—and world—are literally at your fingertips.