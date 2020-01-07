Quantcast
// RR One

A Michelin-Starred Chef’s Guide to Dining in Bangkok

Chef Pim Techamuanvivit's top spots in her hometown.

Kanom jin nam prik bangkok Courtesy Nahm

Bangkok-born chef Pim Techamuanvivit gave up a high-flying career as a cognitive scientist in Silicon Valley to open San Francisco restaurant Kin Khao and was awarded a Michelin star within just a year for its “authentically layered, fiery Thai flavor with a produce-driven northern California flair.”

She recently opened a second San Francisco restaurant called Nari, meaning “women” in Thai, to further critical and public acclaim, while she is also executive chef of Nahm at the COMO Metropolitan Bangkok. It’s home to her “heritage Thai cuisine” and was recently again awarded a Michelin star and also retained its place amongst Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Splitting her time between San Francisco and Bangkok allows her to indulge her love for street food and local eats in the Thai capital. Here are the places she recommends to people visiting her hometown.

More Dining

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Dining

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad