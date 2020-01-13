Quantcast
// RR One

A James Beard Award-Winning Chef’s Guide to Dining in Denver

Alex Seidel shares his favorite places to eat and drink in Colorado's capital.

leroux mushroom mille-feuille Courtesy Daniel Holton

Chef Alex Seidel predates Denver’s restaurant boom by more than a decade. He moved to town in 2002, after stints in Portland, Oregon; Pebble Beach and Carmel in California; and Vail, Colorado. Since then, he has built a small empire of restaurants and food businesses that are central to the narrative of Denver’s young and rapidly growing dining scene.

In 2018, Seidel won a James Beard Award for “Best Chef, Southwest” for his work at fine-dining, farm-to-table Fruition. He owns an actual farm of the same name, 50 miles south of town, on which he produces award-winning sheep’s milk cheeses, raises heritage breed pigs, and grows produce for his restaurants.

Seidel also runs Mercantile Dining & Provision in Denver’s renovated Amtrak Station, casual Chook Charcoal Chicken (a second location is coming soon) and Füdmill, a wholesale bakery that specializes in viennoiserie. He spends his days bouncing between restaurants and the farm and making sure his 150 employees are happy.

Robb Report spoke with Seidel about where to eat in his adopted hometown and he recommended these restaurants from his peers and protégées, plus his favorite under-the-radar lunch spot.

More Dining

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Dining

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad