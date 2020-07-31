How to Get Premium Seafood Normally Reserved for America’s Best Restaurants

Summer and seafood go hand in hand. However, getting your fix at your favorite local restaurant or during a trip to Nantucket may not be as feasible this season. The good news: You can still indulge in the freshest ocean delicacies, but from the comfort of your home.

Several of the nation’s premier seafood distributors have shifted their business models to stay afloat. Prior to the pandemic, operations consisted mainly of supplying high-end restaurants with daily catches. Now, wholesalers are offering their bounty to the public through pickup and home delivery—and navigating these waters for the first time ever.

“While Covid-19 has presented us with challenges we never thought we would encounter, it forced us to step outside of our comfort zone in order to survive,” says Nobu Yamanashi of Yama Seafood. “When restaurant business normalizes and the threat of the pandemic has passed, we have already made the decision that we will continue to offer home delivery as part of our core business.”

You can reap the benefits of the new direct-to-consumer initiatives while supporting independent businesses and fisherman during these unprecedented times. So treat yourself to sushi-grade fillets and succulent shellfish from ten of the country’s standout seafood purveyors.