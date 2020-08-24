Quantcast
// RR One

The 11 Best Places to Order Takeout Sushi in New York City

Superior sushi and extravagant omakase to experience at home.

sushi takeout Juku courtesy Juku

New York City’s sushi scene has never been more spectacular. You can find Michelin-starred sushi parlors and buzzy omakase counters presenting the freshest fish from Japan in practically every neighborhood.

Changing times have challenged dine-in restaurants to get more creative recently, but translating a multi-course omakase experience to takeout is no easy task. Fortunately, several of the city’s most acclaimed sushi dens have found success with inventive pickup and delivery offerings boasting the same high caliber ingredients, beautiful seafood and precise technique.

Whether you’re craving classic rolls or an ultra-luxe omakase (or anything in between), here are 11 of the most outstanding options for sushi-at-home satisfaction.  

More Dining

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Dining

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad