The 11 Best Places to Order Takeout Sushi in New York City

New York City’s sushi scene has never been more spectacular. You can find Michelin-starred sushi parlors and buzzy omakase counters presenting the freshest fish from Japan in practically every neighborhood.

Changing times have challenged dine-in restaurants to get more creative recently, but translating a multi-course omakase experience to takeout is no easy task. Fortunately, several of the city’s most acclaimed sushi dens have found success with inventive pickup and delivery offerings boasting the same high caliber ingredients, beautiful seafood and precise technique.

Whether you’re craving classic rolls or an ultra-luxe omakase (or anything in between), here are 11 of the most outstanding options for sushi-at-home satisfaction.