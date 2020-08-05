The Best Wines to Pair With Burgers, According to 8 of America’s Best Somms

Have your best-laid plans been turned on their head this summer? No need to surrender. One of warm weather’s great pleasures—large chunks of ground beef sizzling on the grill—is still open to us all. Only this summer, in the absence of restaurant extravaganzas, your next cookout should be the splurge, not an afternoon washed down with nondescript red wine.

We tapped some of the country’s great sommeliers—from those running Michelin three-star programs to James Beard Award winners to master somms—to tell us what bottle they would choose for their next great burger. Some imagined a burger on their own menus; others riffed on the category in general and gave unexpected answers for the style of wine they want at their backyard barbecue. All shared tantalizing words about their take on the high-low split—with one somm unable to resist going really big.