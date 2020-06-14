You Can Now Buy Premium Meat That Was Meant for America’s Best Restaurants. Here’s How.

When the restaurant industry shut down this spring, essentially overnight, it left food businesses scrambling to figure out how to make money and what to do with food products that could no longer end up on dining room tables. Some restaurants turned into grocery stores and butcher shops, offering the goods they already had on hand to their would-be diners. And then there were restaurant suppliers, who were forced to pivot their business models and reroute ingredients like high-end steak away from restaurants that could no longer use it and to consumers who could.

For one such supplier, it meant offering ingredients that had been exclusively reserved for chefs such as Daniel Boulud, Eric Ripert and Barbara Lynch directly to the public for the very first time.

Gourmet food purveyor D’Artagnan is known in the fine-dining community for its boutique selection of humanely raised meats, from wild game to whole suckling pigs and charcuterie. Before the shutdown, the 35-year-old company’s primary business had been wholesale, supplying restaurants, hotels and resorts with direct-from-the-farmer ingredients that were unavailable elsewhere. But when that business dried up, the company flipped its focus to e-commerce, offering more than 50 products on its website that had previously only been available to chefs and TV show personalities like Tom Colicchio.

These are the new products you want to get your hands on now—before you have to fight Thomas Keller for them.