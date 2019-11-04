Quantcast
// RR One

The 12 Cheeses You Need to Know to Build an Epic Board

A cheatsheet for entertaining this holiday season.

Definitive Guide to Cheese Carlos Monteiro

If you’re throwing a party this holiday season, you want to get it started on the right foot. In our opinion, that requires an impressive array of cheese. But with myriad of styles to choose from (though the Trump tariffs may limit the selection a bit), we thought it would be helpful to better understand 12 of the most common varieties you’ll find. So we went looking for someone to guide us through the world of fromage.

Beth Ann Coulton lives cheese. As the long-time wholesale manager of Murray’s Cheese, she works with restaurants across the country to build cheese boards and lead staff trainings. We recently spoke with Coulton about the provenance, flavor profile and recommendations for these popular cheeses.

More Dining

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Dining

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Style ... Get the Luxury ...

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad