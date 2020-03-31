7 Simple Kitchen Tools to Help You Nail Your Quarantine Cooking Project

The old saying goes that “A great craftsman doesn’t blame their tools.” That’s not to mean the right tools aren’t important. In fact, in the kitchen they can make your life significantly easier when tackling a home cooking project. While it can be easy to pinpoint the major tools and appliances you need—from knives to blenders to the right pans—there are a number of utensils and gadgets that shouldn’t be overlooked when outfitting your kitchen arsenal. Here are some of the small tools that we believe can make a big impact on your home cooking.