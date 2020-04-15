7 French Delicacies You Can Have Sent to Your Home

Just as the fastest way to a person’s heart is said to be through their stomach, you could say that the fastest way to teleport to a travel destination while still in your pajamas, is likewise via food. For those whose travel plans to France have been scuttled by COVID-19, or for Francophiles who could use some epicurean inspiration, get a taste of France—literally—with these specialty purveyors that deliver nationwide. Recreate the duck confit dish you had at the charming bistro in the Marais and transform your kitchen into a Breton crêperie with these gourmet foodstuffs, without leaving home.