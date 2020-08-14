These Lobster Rolls Delivered Right to Your Door Will Help You Finish Summer Strong

Summer may be winding down, but you still have plenty of time to savor one of the season’s most quintessential foods: lobster rolls.

You don’t need a trip to New England to enjoy the freshest ocean delicacies from Maine. Like many great restaurants that have figured out how to deliver meal kits nationwide, several Northeast seafood restaurants are delivering DIY lobster roll kits across the country, either directly or through Goldbelly. These premium bundles include succulent, fresh-from-the-boat lobstah meat and condiments—or already-dressed lobster salad—and split-top buns or rolls to make outstanding sandwiches at home.

Indulge in end-of-summer deliciousness with a taste of coastal Maine’s prized harvest. Here are seven of the best lobster roll kits you can have shipped to your doorstep in a hurry.