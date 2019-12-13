Quantcast
Here’s What Every Michelin 3-Star Restaurant in the US Is Serving on New Year’s Eve

Greet 2020 with some of the best fine dining America has to offer.

quince pasta course courtesy Bonjwing Lee

End the decade with an epic tasting menu at one of America’s three-star Michelin restaurants. There will be extra courses, ultra luxe ingredients and overflowing bubbly at 11 of 14 the country’s most highly decorated spots.

The exceptions: Chefs Eric Ripert and David Kinch are taking a well deserved night off, and unless you have an inside man, you may have missed out on a French Laundry reservation (along with a takeaway gift from Thomas Keller). Masa Takayama’s three-star Masa is closed for two weeks over the holidays, but if sushi is essential to your evening, Bar Masa will serve its à la carte and omakase menus.

Don’t delay on making plans. Reservations at the country’s best restaurants are filling up as you read this, and who wants a two-star beginning to 2020?

