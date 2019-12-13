Here’s What Every Michelin 3-Star Restaurant in the US Is Serving on New Year’s Eve

End the decade with an epic tasting menu at one of America’s three-star Michelin restaurants. There will be extra courses, ultra luxe ingredients and overflowing bubbly at 11 of 14 the country’s most highly decorated spots.

The exceptions: Chefs Eric Ripert and David Kinch are taking a well deserved night off, and unless you have an inside man, you may have missed out on a French Laundry reservation (along with a takeaway gift from Thomas Keller). Masa Takayama’s three-star Masa is closed for two weeks over the holidays, but if sushi is essential to your evening, Bar Masa will serve its à la carte and omakase menus.

Don’t delay on making plans. Reservations at the country’s best restaurants are filling up as you read this, and who wants a two-star beginning to 2020?