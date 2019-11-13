Why Cook on Thanksgiving? These New York Restaurants Will Serve You a Michelin-Starred Turkey-Day Feast

Whether it’s your aunt insisting on bringing that mystery green bean casserole, a botched pumpkin pie or a turkey that just won’t defrost—there are a million and one things that can go wrong in the kitchen on the day of Thanksgiving. Luckily for the culinary challenged—or those who just want to stress less—there is a spate of Michelin-starred restaurants offering top-notch feasts on America’s favorite holiday. Expect plates that are piled high with the beloved bird, plus all the trimmings. Best of all, there’s no washing up required. You can sit back, relax and focus on what matters most: your family, friends and, well, food.