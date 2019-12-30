The 11 Most Beautiful New Restaurants in America 2019

A great restaurant is so much more than just the food. The cuisine may be what gets you in the door, but the service and the design have to work in concert with the epicurean vision to create the sense of place that keeps you coming back. While we regularly cover the food side of the restaurant world, we wanted to step back and celebrate the places that also delivered exceptional design in 2019. We looked across the country to name the 11 most beautiful new restaurants of the year.