8 Outstanding Cheese Shops That Will Deliver to Your Door

You can make shelter-in-place a little more bearable by indulging in the foods you love, especially cheese. Fortunately, some of the best specialty retailers will ship their curated collections of fine cheeses across the country.

Whether you’re looking to figure out the perfect gift for the dairy enthusiast in your life, discover new varieties yourself, find all the accoutrements to elevate your own cheese board game or just have a slab of fromage next to you while you watch Netflix, the independent purveyors have you covered. Through them you’ll be able to partake in the wide world of cheese from the comfort of your home and at the same time help purveyors and artisans who’ve seen their in-person business take a hit.

“When you buy local artisan cheeses, you’re supporting our whole communities—from the four family farms we work with to our skilled cheesemakers and the people who get it to your table,” says Beecher’s founder Kurt Beecher Dammeier. “And you’re ensuring that not only do our businesses and people carry on beyond this pandemic, but that the craft of each artisan is not lost along the way.”

From velvety soft-ripened Brie to bold tangy blue, these eight standout merchants have the delicacies you need—and deliver nationwide.