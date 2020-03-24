How to Recreate the Premium Steakhouse Experience at Home

Across the country, our favorite steakhouses have shut down temporarily—as have most restaurants—in an effort to halt the spread of Covid-19. While it’s pretty tough to recreate what great steakhouses have to offer, in these times, a reasonable facsimile will certainly do. So we’ve created a guide—from sides to aged beef to kitchen tools—that will help you make your next dinner that much better. So check out our recommendations, grab one of our favorite wines to pair with steak too and bring the steakhouse experience to your home. It’s up to you whether you decide to wear a blazer to eat at your own dining room table.