Some of the Country’s Best Restaurants Are Selling Fresh Pasta Kits

Since the coronavirus pandemic forced restaurants to temporarily close their dining rooms, many were challenged to get creative—and fast—in order to stay afloat. All across the country, establishments have implemented new takeout and delivery initiatives to drum up business while keeping staff employed and providing convenient options to their communities.

A growing number of restaurants, in particular, are now offering pasta kits: DIY packages of freshly made pastas and handcrafted sauces for at-home preparation. The model makes a lot of sense. Pasta is comforting, familiar, widely loved by the masses and extremely quick to prepare—when thrown into a pot of boiling water, fresh noodles cook to al dente in mere minutes.

In fact, most of the chefs we spoke to will continue make-at-home meal programs even after regular service resumes. The added revenue stream can help expedite their comeback plan while giving people the opportunity to whip up outstanding pasta in their own kitchens (win-win).

Whether you’re craving hearty tubes of rigatoni coated with rich bolognese or creamy strands of spaghetti cacio e pepe, these standout spots will deliver the goods. Mangiamo!