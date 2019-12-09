Wagyu Beef: 5 Myths About the World’s Most Luxurious Steak, Debunked

There can be few better ways to understand the world of wagyu, Japan’s famously high-end and expensive beef, than spending a week in Kobe and Tokyo with the founder of cult Kobe wagyu beef brand, Wagyumafia.

Hisato Hamada serves the Instagram-friendly $185 Chateaubriand sandwich to diners including David Beckham, Ed Sheeran and Jack Dorsey in his five restaurants in Tokyo and Hong Kong as well as at US pop-ups from New York to Vegas. He regularly pays upwards of $60,000 for just one prize-winning cow and travels the world spreading the word of Japanese wagyu, all of which makes him the best guide going to help debunk myths and reveal what you need to know about this sensational and exclusive meat.