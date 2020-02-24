Quantcast
// RR One

The 7 Most Delicious Train Rides in the World

Journeys where outstanding meals meet glorious views.

Belmond Andean Explorer in Peru Photo: Courtesy Shaun Fenn

It’s hardly breaking news that long-haul airline food makes you lose the will to live—or certainly wish you’d eaten before boarding. Once a reheated foil tomb of unidentifiable slop is thrust in front of you, you then enjoy the absurdly awkward ballet of endeavoring to eat it without your elbow taking out a fellow passenger’s tray—or indeed the passenger themselves.

Thankfully, however, there’s a far, far classier way to dine and travel at distance: on a train. If you’re thinking a stale egg sandwich and stale-r coffee, think again. Luxury trains not only take you to some of the world’s most remote and beautiful places, but they also serve up dishes that wouldn’t look out of place in a Michelin-starred restaurant—let alone one where the kitchen rattles along at 70 miles an hour.

Here are seven gourmet journeys around the world where you’re always on track for delicious dishes—along with a side order of breath-taking views.

More Dining

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Dining

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad