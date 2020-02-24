The 7 Most Delicious Train Rides in the World

It’s hardly breaking news that long-haul airline food makes you lose the will to live—or certainly wish you’d eaten before boarding. Once a reheated foil tomb of unidentifiable slop is thrust in front of you, you then enjoy the absurdly awkward ballet of endeavoring to eat it without your elbow taking out a fellow passenger’s tray—or indeed the passenger themselves.

Thankfully, however, there’s a far, far classier way to dine and travel at distance: on a train. If you’re thinking a stale egg sandwich and stale-r coffee, think again. Luxury trains not only take you to some of the world’s most remote and beautiful places, but they also serve up dishes that wouldn’t look out of place in a Michelin-starred restaurant—let alone one where the kitchen rattles along at 70 miles an hour.

Here are seven gourmet journeys around the world where you’re always on track for delicious dishes—along with a side order of breath-taking views.