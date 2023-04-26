Want to See Taylor Swift in Concert? This Nonprofit Is Auctioning Off Premium Tickets to Help Restaurant Workers

If you weren’t able to score tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour when they went on sale (we all know how well that went … thanks, Ticketmaster), you might have one last chance to see the pop mega-star. A couple of tickets to her Saturday show in Atlanta are up for auction—and all for a good cause.

Giving Kitchen, a local nonprofit that helps restaurant workers in need, is selling two floor seats to Swift’s sold-out stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Eater Atlanta reported on Tuesday. Proceeds will go to the organization, which has been providing aid to those in the culinary industry for the past decade.

Currently, online bidding for the Section F, Row 2 seats is in excess of $6,000, with the next bid asking $6,200. The tickets are only valued at $1,092, but those extra thousands are worth it if you’re as interested in helping out Giving Kitchen as you are in shaking it off at Swift’s show. (In comparison, tickets in the same section are selling on StubHub for at least $2,095 each. That’s not really all that much cheaper.)

Giving Kitchen was co-founded by Jen Hidinger-Kendrick, whose late husband, the chef Ryan Hidinger, died in 2014 from gall-bladder cancer. Before he died, Atlanta restaurant workers and supporters threw a benefit to help cover the cost of Hidinger’s cancer treatments, raising more than $300,000. At the time, Hidinger requested that the money be used to “help others like me.”

Since then, Giving Kitchen has handed out more than $8 million in financial aid to more than 123,000 restaurant workers in Atlanta and other parts of the Southeast. That money typically comes from the annual Team Hidi benefits, individual and corporate donations, and community events—and now from the Taylor Swift ticket revenue. In addition to all the local help the organization has provided, in 2019 it was awarded the James Beard Foundation’s Humanitarian of the Year award, which honors those who work to benefit the restaurant community.

Bidding for the Swift tickets ends at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday. If you’re a Swiftie in your giving era, adding to the pot seems like an easy decision.