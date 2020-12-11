First-Class Fromage? 8 Gourmet Cheese Collections You Can Have Delivered Right to Your Door

Though holiday celebrations may look a bit different this year, the gatherings you do still have with your immediate family or friends inside your Covid bubble should still aim to impress. And since a universal way to their hearts is through their stomachs, what better way to show the love than by shelling out for a massive spread of gourmet delicacies? For this delicious buyer’s guide, we’re spotlighting one of America’s most beloved indulgences: cheese.

To help you take the guess work out of assembling the cheese board yourself, we’ve rounded up eight extraordinary, expertly curated fromage collections from the country’s top purveyors. Featuring several pounds of standout cheeses, these specialty showstoppers will wow even the most discerning dairy enthusiasts while providing something personal-to-the-palate that guests will truly enjoy. Plus, each outstanding bundle is available for speedy shipping nationwide.

Murray’s, The Grazing Table

Founded in 1940, New York City-based Murray’s offers the finest selection of artisan cheeses from around the globe—and ships directly to your doorstep. With more than eight pounds of tantalizing cheese, The Grazing Table is an over-the-top cornucopia of Murray’s best and most beloved varieties—including Cavemaster Reserve Greensward, Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog, and Aged English Cheddar—accompanied by a host of sweet and savory sides. Also notable: The Ultimate Cheese Board Collection featuring experts’ top picks for crafting a standout platter.

Buy Now: $499

Jasper Hill Farm, The Cheese Baller

Owned and operated by brothers Andy and Mateo Kehler, Jasper Hill Farm in Greensboro, Vermont, features a 22,000-square-foot cellar on-site, built especially for aging all different types of fromage. Showcasing their award-winning varieties, The Cheese Baller is the ideal way to feed the cheese purists in your life—no condiments or crackers here, just a hearty amount of excellent cheese. This specialty box contains seven savory wedges and wheels including Whitney, a newly introduced, wine-washed mountain cheese made with raw milk, and Conundrum, a seasonal sparkling wine-washed version of Jasper’s signature Harbison.

Buy Now: $185

Eataly, Formaggi From North to South

Known as the world’s largest artisanal Italian marketplace, Eataly offers all the authentic Mediterranean goodies you could ever crave including an abundance of Italy’s famed cheeses: iconic aged Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, sharp Pecorino, earthy Taleggio, and more. Take your (or someone on your nice list’s) tastebuds on a trip through the Italian peninsula with Formaggi From North to South. This specially curated assortment features ten distinct varieties of regional formaggi—crafted on the mountains of Friuli, in the rolling hills of Tuscany, along the sunny Southern coast, and in traditional cheesemaking territories in between. Mangiamo!

Buy Now: $135

Beecher’s, Best of Beecher’s

If you can’t make it to Beecher’s retail locations in Seattle’s Pike Place Market or New York City’s Flatiron district, you can still serve its handcrafted cheeses—which are always free of artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, sweeteners, and hydrogenated oils—thanks to nationwide shipping (with free two-day shipping on orders over $99). You can’t go wrong with the robust Best of Beecher’s boxed collection, which showcases ten of brand’s greatest flagship and signature fromages—including a rich and nutty four-year aged cow’s milk cheese, a smoky wedge boasting Jamaican jerk spices, and a creamy favorite flecked with green and black peppercorns. Pro-tip: Any leftover Flagship makes the perfect mac-and-cheese.

Buy Now: $169

La Tienda, Connoisseur’s Cheese Collection

Founded in 1996, this Virginia-based retailer imports premium provisions from small and family-owned producers all across Spain. La Tienda’s Connoisseur’s Cheese Collection highlights artisan varieties from the most celebrated cheesemaking regions to delight die-hard dairy lovers. Boasting more than five pounds in total, the selection features some of owner Jonathan Harris’s favorites—from a deep, smoky cow’s milk wedge from Galicia to an aged, rosemary-infused sheep’s milk cheese from La Mancha, as well as several different ages of Manchego, Spain’s most famous cheese.

Buy Now: $148

Rogue Creamery, 2020 Pacific NorthBEST

Since 1933, this Southern Oregon creamery has been dedicated to making the finest handmade cheese. One of Rogue Creamery’s most deluxe assortments, the 2020 Pacific NorthBEST, showcases regional specialties like their organic Rogue River Blue Cheese (recently named “World’s Best Cheese”—a first for an American-made cheese), along with four more critically acclaimed fromages and a fine array of Northwest-made accompaniments. For funky cheese fanatics, you can also order an entire five-pound wheel of their highly coveted blue ($275).

Buy Now: $175

Cowgirl Creamery, The Cowgirl Party Box

College friends turned business partners Sue Conley and Peggy Smith founded Cowgirl Creamery in 1997. Since then, the California-based creamery has been manufacturing its own award-winning, certified organic cheeses, which are available to the masses thanks to nationwide shipping. The Cowgirl Party Box has everything needed for a knockout spread: a generous amount of seven California artisan cheeses—such as an ash-ripened Humboldt Fog, a zesty peppercorn-studded Pecorino, and a luscious triple cream Mt. Tam, the company’s most popular cheese—along with specialty charcuterie, accoutrements, and even a handcrafted cutting board and knives to enjoy the feast.

Buy Now: $310

Di Bruno Bros., Whole Wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano

For more than 80 years, Di Bruno Bros. has kept Philadelphia pantries stocked with Italian cooking essentials. The company offers an extensive selection of epicurean delights (like this Legends Collection of best-sellers with a portion of sales supporting the education of cheesemongers around the country), but for the ultimate mind-blowing presentation, why not get a colossal wheel of the ‘king of cheese’? We’re talking 80 whopping pounds of Parmigiano Reggiano from Italy that’s been masterfully produced and aged for 24 months until it’s “dense and granular with gritty spires of crystallized proteins.” Wow factor, indeed. Additionally, you can purchase a full wheel of Colston-Bassett Stilton for the best kind of holiday blues ($600).

Buy Now: $1,600