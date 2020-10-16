Forget the Grill: You Can Now Have a Restaurant-Quality, Wood-Fire Oven in Your Backyard

When it comes to outdoor cooking, it’s no secret that grills gets all the attention. But for ambitious home chefs who want to move beyond basic steaks and burgers, the oven specialists over at Gozney have developed an intriguing new option.

The Illinois-based company taken its popular Roccbox pizza oven and given it a backyard-size makeover. Not only is The Dome significantly larger than its portable predecessor, it’s also loads more versatile. The professional-grade, wood-fire oven—which stands 26 inches tall, 29 inches wide and weighs 128 pounds—will come close to turning your backyard into a full-featured kitchen. With it, you can bake a Neapolitan-style pizza, roast or smoke prime cuts of beef or pork and steam a delectable piece of salmon. Whatever you’re in the mood for, you can use the Dome to cook it.

The oven’s versatility is due in no small part to a raft of high-tech features that make it a breeze to use for both novices and experienced chefs alike. Chief among these are an easy-to-read LCD thermometer, a dial-controlled airflow system so that you can adjust the temperature accordingly and an integrated steam injector so you don’t have to worry about your food drying out.

If you want even more control, there’s also a wood and gas-powered variant which will allow you to cook at up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit. Rounding out the package is a surprisingly stylish design that features a durable water-resistant, ceramic-bonded exterior available in either bone white or olive green. So, it won’t be an eyesore in your backyard.

The wood-fire oven sells for $1,299 while the wood and gas-powered variant is available for $1,499. Gozney is taking pre-orders for the device through its website now, with deliveries expected to begin in March, just in time for the spring and summer.