Give Your Table Setting a Gothic Throwback With Gucci’s Wolf-Head Dinner Cloche

The lead up to a good meal is filled with anticipation, so why not make the final reveal as dramatic as possible? Gucci’s latest addition to its tableware collection is sure to have any guest in your quarantine bubble oohing and ahhing before they’ve even taken their first bite.

The Florentine brand’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, is known as fashion’s reigning magpie, and has a well-documented love for all things old and quirky, including the classic cloche. Yes, those metal domes that keep your dinner warm before it’s served may seem like a relic in a microwave world, but that’s precisely what makes it so right for Michele’s version of the label.

Forged in Italy from silver-plated brass, it manages to ride the line between Gothic and Goth. The matte, lightly brushed surface is engraved using an antique technique with “gucci” on one side of the dome and “loved” on the other in the kind of script you’d expect to find either in a bound vellum text or vintage-inspired tattoo. Gently pointed studs trace the exterior base. The crowning glory is the sculpted wolf head handle that appears to be looking in two directions at once.

The piece is part of Gucci’s new Souvenir from Rome collection, which borrows themes and motifs from the brand’s ready-to-wear and translates them into objects for the home. This particular cloche is only one whimsical iteration the house has devised; others swap out the wolf component for everything from a writhing snake to a sliced pomegranate. However, tableware represents only a fraction of the complete offering. You can also buy everything from embroidered throw pillows to scented candles in order to give your abode that signature Gucci touch.

Available on the company’s website for $1,100, the cloche comes with a complimentary engraving service that can add up to three initials for a personalized finishing touch.