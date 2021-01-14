From Vegan to Paleo: 8 Healthy Meal Delivery Services to Keep You in Shape This Year

After a year of endless home-cooking and feasting on takeout, many of us are looking for fresh—and healthier—ideas for when hunger strikes. So, as we usher in 2021, now is as good a time as ever to try out a new meal kit or food subscription service.

While these boxes seem like they’ve been ubiquitous for a while now, they’re becoming more specialized, especially with more health-minded programs taking the guesswork out of mealtime. It’s more convenient than ever to support your nutritional goals—from vegetarian to gluten-free to Paleo and more. With their help, you may actually stick to your resolutions this year.

So whether you prefer to get pre-made meals, receive recipes and all the ingredients to whip up dinner yourself or simply want to support local businesses, there’s a myriad of excellent options to choose from that can be delivered right to your doorstep. Here are eight outstanding companies that caught our eye and are worth a try.

Sakara Life

Those curious about clean eating should check out Sakara Life. The company invites consumers to “experience the power of food as medicine” by shipping out 100-percent plant-based, organic, ready-to-eat meals—all in gorgeous packaging. Choose from a rotating selection of weekly dishes packed with nutrient-dense superfoods and feel-good ingredients, or select a fully customizable meal program to suit your individual needs. There’s even a Clean Boutique touting signature supplements and snacks. Founded in New York City by two friends (an ex-Wall Streeter and a former model), the company quickly gained popularity and has expanded to offer nationwide delivery.

Purple Carrot

Interested in a plant-powered lifestyle? Purple Carrot may be the meal kit solution for you. The company encourages consumers to eat more plants not only for their health, but the health of the planet through globally inspired vegan recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients—think Korean tofu tacos or West African peanut stew that can be easily prepared in about 30 minutes. Choose from two- and four-serving customizable plans of purely plant-based meals (for breakfast, lunch and dinner) and snacks—available online as part of a weekly subscription. The clean feel-good eats arrive in 100-percent recyclable packaging, too.

Sun Basket

This convenient subscription-based delivery company is committed to organic, clean ingredients and responsibly sourced produce. Sun Basket‘s recipes are developed by San Fransisco-based chef Justine Kelly (a former Top Chef contestant from the James Beard Award-winning Slanted Door restaurant) and nutritionist approved. Flexible plans allow you to choose traditional meal kits (which take about 30 minutes to prepare) or take a break from cooking with the new line of ready-to-heat meals (complete in as little as 6 minutes). Subscribers can even enhance their weekly basket with delicious add-on items from the online marketplace. Exclusive offer: Use code ROBBREPORT to get $35 off plus 4 free gifts ($60 total value) when you join.

FreshlyFit

One of the nation’s leading meal subscription companies, Freshly delivers freshly prepared, chef-cooked meals that are nutritious, gluten-free and can be heated up in just three minutes. Recently, the brand introduced its FreshlyFit line, which is designed to optimize performance and fuel active lifestyles. The rotating selection of meals boast a lower-carb, protein-powered nutritional profile (such as a Paleo pork chop with rainbow roasted veggies or a Keto-friendly chicken bowl with cauliflower rice)—ideal for fitness enthusiasts to enjoy pre- or post-workout.

Daily Harvest

Launched in 2016, Daily Harvest started with ready-to-blend smoothies and has since expanded to offer more than 85 tasty, plant-based products—from soups and flatbreads to chia bowls and desserts—all free of refined sugars, gluten and anything artificial. With flexible deliveries and a wide variety of customizable plans, Daily Harvest makes eating well a breeze. Simply stock your freezer with the chef-crafted, fruit- and vegetable-rich recipes (all require very little prep) to enjoy convenience without sacrificing nutrition or flavor. And the brand continues to innovate, launching two flavors of non-dairy milk just last week. Exclusive offer: Use code ROBBREPORT25 for $25 off your first box.

Me Sous

Born during the heart of the pandemic, this creative company offers a fine dining experience at home while lending support to the virus-devastated restaurant industry. Me Sous sells gourmet grocery boxes curated by acclaimed New York chefs (such as Wilson Tang of Nom Wah Tea Parlor and Martin Brock of Blue Ribbon restaurants) that contain everything needed to create six restaurant-quality meals—from exclusive recipes to exceptional ingredients. Your choice of once-a-week or once-a-month deliveries even come with YouTube cooking tutorials from the participating chefs. Most importantly: for every purchase, a donation is made to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation (RWCF) and the Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants (ROAR). Me Sous is available in all five New York boroughs, with plans for a national expansion by February.

Fitness Kitchen

Launched with the SoCal active healthy lifestyle in mind, Fitness Kitchen believes that getting fit should never be flavorless. The Los Angeles-based meal delivery service offers weekly menus of clean, freshly made food (always free of preservatives, hormones and antibiotics) that you can feel good about. Select from powerhouse meal plans to support your specific diet and fitness goals—such as Keto, Paleo, low carb, pescatarian or vegetarian—or à la carte menus for those who want to choose their own dishes, snacks and juices every week. Delivery is available throughout L.A., Orange County, San Diego and other parts of southern California.

CookUnity

This weekly subscription service offers restaurant-quality meals from New York’s top culinary talent. CookUnity’s superstar lineup of chefs—including Marc Forgione, Leah Cohen, Dan Kluger and JJ Johnson—create ready-to-eat meals that showcase wholesome seasonal produce, sustainably sourced proteins and balanced nutrition, with nothing artificial ever. Choose from a diverse menu of more than 250 handcrafted dishes each week with customizable plans to meet a range of dietary preferences—such as Paleo, vegan, flexitarian and gluten-free. Delivery is available throughout most of the northeast (from Maine to Georgia) and as far west as Chicago, with plans for further expansion this year. Exclusive offer: Enjoy $50 off your first CookUnity order with code ROBBREPORT.

