These Michelin 3-Star Chef-Endorsed Pans Are on Sale for a Limited Time

When I’m eating out at a restaurant, if I have the opportunity I can’t help but look in the kitchen and see what kind of pans they’re cooking in. It’s the home cook in me curious about what the best use, and to be honest, a lot of places use pretty utilitarian pans. Which makes sense, because they need something that can withstand some heavy duty wear. But sometimes, in really high-end kitchens, I’ll come across some stunning copper cookware that I immediately want for my already packed home kitchen.

Hestan, one of the makers of those pans I covet, has decided to make it harder for me to resist. Now through September 12, all of its skillets will be 20 percent off, including its CopperBond line of pans.

The likes of Michelin three-star Benu and many of Thomas Keller’s restaurants rely on Hestan for their durability, quick heating, precision and even heat distribution. I currently have the 10-inch CopperBond and it has been a beautiful workhorse in my kitchen because of the five-layer bonded construction and copper core that leads to effective conductivity. That means superior browning for better flavor, while still maintaining control. When I’m cooking a steak I am able to get a hard, even sear that outperforms other brands I currently have at my disposal. And when it came time to clean, there was another little detail that came in handy: The rivets for the handle are flush with the inside of the pan, making scrubbing that much easier.

While the sale applies to three CopperBond skillets, the 20 percent offer is good for frying pans across Hestan, including its ProBond Titum Nonstick series and the Thomas Keller Insignia collection.

