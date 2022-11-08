4 Ways to Set a Perfect Holiday Table, From Ultra-Formal to Super Casual

There’s no shortage of ways to make sure your holiday party—or any other—goes off without a hitch. But if you really want to wow your guests, one of the best ways to do it is with a thoughtfully set table. We don’t mean overwhelming anyone with more forks and knives than they’ll know what to do with, but rather setting out a selection of fine tableware that reflects the mood you want to strike. Luckily, some of the best names in the business—from Ginori 1735 to RW Guild, Ralph Lauren Home, Baccarat and more—have all recently updated their stock to help you do just that. Whether you’re throwing a formal affair that calls for gold-rimmed plates or serving a casual menu that won’t even require a knife, these perfect settings will help you make sure the vibe you’re trying to create shows up in the big picture and the smallest details.

The Conservatory

Chelsie Craig

Ginori 1735 Labirinto dinnerware, from $97; Puiforcat silverware, from $120; Georg Jensen Sky red wine glass, $79; Baccarat Harcourt candlestick, $560 for two, and Martha pitcher, $1,100.

The Townhouse

Ralph Lauren Home Wilshired dinnerware collection, from $65, and Wentworth five-piece place setting, $115; Saint-Louis Cadence wine glass No. 2, $210; Waterford Irish Lace double old-fashioned glass, $350 for two; Waterford Lismore Arcus bowl, $375.

The Loft

Kaneko Kohyo Rinka black ($110 each) and silver-rim ($135 each) dinner plates; Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams brass candlesticks, $127 each; Josephine Champagne and universal glasses, $80 each; Georg Jensen Pyramid flatware, $109.

The Cabin

Serax Terres de Reves dinnerware, from $295; Hiroshima Champagne, rocks and wine glass, from $155; Eichenlaub flatware, from $120.

Senior Editor: Justin Fenner

Photo Assistant: Timothy Mulcare

Stylist Assistant: Rachel Mannello