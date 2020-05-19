You Can Now Buy Premium Beef That Was Meant for America’s Best Steakhouses. Here’s How.

While our favorite steakhouses across the country have been closed, we’ve still been trying to get our beef fix. Some of those steakhouses have turned into butcher shops where locals can buy dry-aged beef and Wagyu to cook at home, like Angie Mar’s Beatrice Inn making her whiskey-aged tomahawk available or Korean steakhouse Cote opening up its impressive dry-aging room. And, of course, there’s the A-Five Meats in San Francisco selling $600 premium steak boxes that seem pricey at first until you realize it’s 30 lbs. of high-quality meat.

Now, one of America’s top online beef purveyors and A5 Wagyu importers, Holy Grail Steak Co., is making available direct to consumers high-end beef previously reserved for sale inside the finest steakhouses.

The company, which was founded in 2018, works with some of the best farmers across Japan, stretching from Hokkaido in the north down to Kagoshima in the south, to bring richly marbled A5 Wagyu to the States (we’ve been fans of their ultra-premium BMS12 A5 Kobe in the past). The company already had a direct-to-consumer online business, but now it’s working with top restaurant beef distributors to redirect inventory of steak away from currently closed professional kitchens and to us civilians instead.

There are certain cuts you’d be hard pressed to find at your butcher shop. For example, through its Steakhouse Direct program, Holy Grail Meat Co. is selling prime filet mignon with more fat on the exterior than what’s in stores. The company is also selling dry-aged cowboy ribeye and more. However, its selections are selling out pretty fast. Of course, if you don’t get one of these Steakhouse Direct cuts, there’s always the 7-oz. A5 Kobe ribcap for $199, Hida-Gyu ribeye for $199 or 30-day dry-aged prime New York strip.

