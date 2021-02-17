Watch How an Outstanding Chef Makes Puff Pastry at Home

Kristen Hall did the thing that so many office dwellers constantly day dream of, and that’s walk away from her job to pursue a creative passion. The self-taught baker behind The Essential and Bandit Patisserie in Birmingham, Ala. was working at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, with a career focused on public health, when she started devoting more time to her hobby of baking. She and her two daughters would work on treats together, filling their home with baked goods that they would then box up, put on people’s doorsteps, ring the bell and then run away. It earned them the nickname “Baking Bandits.” A friend of Hall’s convinced her to do a pop-up shop in 2013 to feature her creations and it was a hit. Soon, there was so much baking it she didn’t have time for her day job, and she left to pursue a career in hospitality. She partnered with Victor King and eventually they opened The Essential, serving refined comfort food and then Bandit Patisserie.

In this episode of Robb Report Culinary School, Hall joins culinary editor Jeremy Repanich to show how to make rough puff pastry, a method that differs from traditional puff pastry and is a little bit easier for the home cook. She offers tips on tools and ingredients required, making the dough and creating fillings, while also discussing how her businesses have had to weather Covid-19.

Odds and Ends and Additional Links