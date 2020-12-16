Watch How to Serve Caviar for Your Holiday or New Year’s Eve Festivities

Just because the pandemic means you’re not partying this New Year’s Eve at some big soiree doesn’t mean your send-off to one of the strangest years in living memory shouldn’t be a decadent night to remember. So when celebrating with your immediate family or Covid-19 bubble, you need to go all out. This December 31 requires great caviar. So we called on Josh Russ Tupper, the fourth-generation co-owner of New York institution Russ & Daughters to discuss the luxurious world of cured fish eggs.

Russ & Daughters dates back to 1914, when it first opened as a little shop on Orchard St on the Lower East Side. It moved to Houston St in 1920 and has remained there for a century, selling some of the finest cured and smoked fish in the city. It also specializes in caviar, offering top-notch osetra, Siberian baerii, American transmontanus and more. Even better, Russ & Daughters offers nationwide shipping for its caviar, cured fish, bagels, babka and more. And if you order soon, you can guarantee you’ll have it in time for New Year’s Eve.

On this episode of Robb Report Culinary School, Tupper joins culinary editor Jeremy Repanich to discuss different types of caviar, the tell-tale signs of quality, why blinis and creme fraiche are excellent accoutrements and why Ketel One is an idea beverage pairing. How will Tupper spend the night? Well, instead of the little blinis you can buy from Russ & Daughters, he’ll take a tin of caviar upstate with his wife, make a giant crepe and create the most envy-inducing burrito you’ll ever find.

