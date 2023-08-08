Hugo Boss Has Taken Over a Buzzy Italian Restaurant in New York City

Hugo Boss has found a way to elevate a humble Italian staple.

The German fashion house, known for its sharp sartorial suiting, has teamed up with A Pasta Bar in New York City to create a new dining experience that combines food, fashion, and drinks.

Located in the trendy SoHo neighborhood, the restaurant will highlight authentic Italian gastronomy and sophisticated Hugo Boss tailoring via inventive new cocktails, top-notch dishes, and an exclusive range of apparel.

“Fashion and food pair up really well together when executed authentically,” said Stephan Born, president and CEO of Hugo Boss, the Americas, said in a statement. “Collaborating with a distinguished brand in the restaurant space like A Pasta Bar offers us an opportunity to serve fans of both brands in a fun and non-traditional way.”

The open kitchen. Hugo Boss

The venue has been decked out in the classic Boss colors of camel, black, and white, while the napkins, coasters, and aprons have been emblazoned with a monochromatic logo that reads “A. x BOSS.” The logo also appears on the limited-edition merch. (You can pick up a black or white co-branded tee at the restaurant over the next three months.)

In honor of the takeover, A Pasta Bar’s mixologist Yaz Saloom will craft a range of new cocktails. The signature drink, titled Be Your Own Boss, pairs a clarified milk punch with Spanish brandy, black tea, fresh orange and lime juice, and your choice of rum, mezcal, or tequila. Essentially, you’re the boss when it comes to the spirits. There will be additional, limited-edition tipples available on a rotating basis.

The menu doesn’t have any Boss dishes but is filled with cult favorites including tagliatelle al tartufo, tonnarelli cacio e pepe, and a housemade Burrata that is served tableside. Diners can also partake in a pasta tasting to sample noodles that are normally not available on the menu.

Hugo Boss now has more than 400 stores worldwide, but this marks the behemoth’s first major restaurant collaboration in the States. Can we get a Hugo Boss steakhouse next?

The experience will run from August to October. Reservations are available Monday to Wednesday through Resy. For more information, visit A Pasta Bar’s website or Instagram.

