How James Corden Got Himself Banned (Then Unbanned) From One of NYC’s Most Beloved Restaurants

In the span of just a few hours, the comedian James Corden was banned then unbanned from one of New York’s hottest restaurants.

On Monday, the infamous restaurateur Keith McNally posted an Instagram detailing Corden’s extremely unfunny behavior toward staff members at Balthazar, his downtown French bistro. “I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86’d Corden,” McNally wrote. “It did not make me laugh.”

He went on to detail two incidents that painted Corden in a less-than-flattering light. In June, after finding a hair in his food (which McNally noted was pretty bad but not uncommon), Corden told a Balthazar manager to give him and his tablemates free drinks, lest he write a “nasty” review on Yelp or another site. And more recently, earlier this month, after the kitchen messed up his wife’s order (the strange egg-yolk omelette), Corden allegedly yelled at his server, “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!” (Corden has not responded to multiple outlets’ requests for comment, and he has yet to address the incident publicly.)

Only a little bit later, though, McNally reversed course in another Instagram post, and said Corden would be allowed back to Balthazar, as well as his other restaurants such as Pastis and Minetta Tavern. “James Corden just called me and apologized profusely,” McNally wrote. “Anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar.”

This isn’t the first time McNally has been involved in Instagram drama. Last year, he similarly banned former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter from his restaurants for not showing up to a 12-person reservation. And he’s used his social-media platform to defend both Woody Allen (who has been accused of child abuse) and Roman Polanski (who was charged with statutory rape in 1977). As for Corden, maybe he’ll make light of the incident on an upcoming episode of The Late Late Show. Although there isn’t really anything funny about being a bad guest.